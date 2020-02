Lou & Grey

Ponte Leggings

$49.50 $23.76

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

STYLE #481561 We take leggings seriously, and crafted a pair for all-season wear in a slightly thicker ponte. Elasticized waistband. 27" inseam. Available in: Black Fabric & Care • 67% Rayon, 26% Polyester, 7% Spandex • Machine Washable • Imported