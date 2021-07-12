Vince Camuto

Ponte-knit Midi Skirt

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Lean and clean, the midi length of this skirt from Vince Camuto adds a polished, professional touch to your workweek style. Imported Midi-length pencil silhouette Ponte-knit fabric Pull-on styling Unlined Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 933578 Size & Fit Hits at calf; approx. 29 inches long Materials & Care Machine washable Viscose/nylon/elastane