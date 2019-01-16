Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
ASOS DESIGN
Ponte Flare Trouser With Contrast Top Stitching
£28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Trousers by ASOS DESIGN Some days call for a little extra. High rise. Contrast stitching. Flared leg. Skinny fit . Cut very closely to the body .
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Reformation
Harrison Pant
$178.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Cameo
One Life Culotte
$159.95
from
Birdcage
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Wide Leg Trousers With High Waist
$45.37
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
High-waisted Wide-leg Pant
$148.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Textured High Neck Top
$48.00
$38.40
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted