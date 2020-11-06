Sam Edelman

Ponce Buckle Tall Boot

$169.97 $60.28

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A classic tall boot is finished off with buckles for a simple, yet sophisticated attire. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width - Round toe - Buckle detail - Back gore inset - Partial side zip closure - Lightly padded footbed - Block heel - Welt midsole - Lug sole - Imported Materials Leather upper, manmade sole Shipping & Returns Returnable until 2/7/21 by mail or to a U.S. Nordstrom Rack store or U.S. Nordstrom store if purchased 10/12–12/24/20. Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, your order will be ready to ship within 5 business days. May be eligible to upgrade to next business day or two-business day shipping at checkout. Store Pickup available at checkout for select items. Pickup your order at a store of your choice. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $89 for a limited time.