Project 62

Pomeroy Barrel Chair

$189.99 $104.97

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Modern style meets comfortable design in the Barrel Chair from Project 62™. The upholstered chair has a barrel backrest that curves into armrests, a wide foam cushioned seat, back and sides, and cylindrical tapered legs. This is a unique mid-century modern chair that will update any room.1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born - with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.Overall Width: 27 inchesOverall Height: 29.5 inchesOverall Depth (at floor): 25.6 inchesSeat depth: 18 inchesSeat height: 18 inchesDistance from floor to arm: 23.75 inches