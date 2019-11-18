Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
eos
Pomegranate Raspberry Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream
Buy Now
Review It
At eos
24 hours of deep moisture and vitamins for beautiful, smooth skin every time you shave. Oh yeah, it smells delicious too.
More from eos
eos
Fresh Vanilla Bean Gift Set
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
eos
Strawberry Peach Lip Balm
$3.29
from
eos
BUY
eos
Sweet Mint Stick Lip Balm 2-pack
$4.49
from
eos
BUY
eos
Pomegranate Raspberry Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream
from
eos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted