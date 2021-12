Subluceo

Pomegranate + Patchouli Wooden Wick Soy Candle

£14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Subluceo

Responsibly sourced soy + coconut wax candles with wooden wicks plus fine fragrance and essential oils. A sexy accord of juicy red fruits, spicy patchouli laying on a rich base of amber and smoky leather. TOP: Plum, Pomegranate, Roses MIDDLE: Patchouli, Cedarwood, Violet Leaf, Spices BOTTOM: Amber, Guaiacwood, Leather Each Subluceo candle arrives in it's own recyclable box.