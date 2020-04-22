Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Mielle Organics
Pomegranate & Honey Curl Sculpting Custard
C$17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At BSW Beauty
More from Mielle Organics
Mielle Organics
White Peony Leave-in Conditioner
£15.30
£15.23
from
Amazon
BUY
Mielle Organics
Flexible Hold Honey & Ginger Edge Gel
£14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted