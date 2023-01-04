Litanika

Pom Pom Fringe Comforter

【CUTE POM POM FRINGE】Do you feel that your room is monotonous and dull? Come and try our pom pom comforter! The ball fringe is handmade, soft to the touch and simply stylish, adding a sophisticated feeling to this comforter. Our sage green comforter is not only available as bedding sets, but also as excellent home decorations to match a variety of room styles. Place this comforter in any room. Both the solid color and the rounded, cute pom poms make the room vibrant and fun. 【SOFT MATERIAL】Litanika boho comforter is made of premium microfiber, which is super soft and comfortable. At the same time, it is lighter than you would expect and will not put too much pressure on your body. Using it is like being wrapped in a cloud, you could enjoy a sound sleep all through the night and wake up refreshed every day. Imagine how comfortable and relaxed it is to cover this comforter after a long day at work. 【HIGH-QUALITY WORKMANSHIP】Each stitch is carefully sewn to hold the entire filling tightly together and prevent shifting or clumping. The cute pom poms are securely attached to the comforter and will not fall off easily. Our green comforter is ideal for year-round use. Litanika comforter set can be used straight away which can save your time on making the bed, as well as being a alternative comforter with your favorite duvet cover. 【THOUGHTFUL DESIGN】Our boho full size comforter set includes 1 comforter(79x90 inch) and 2 pillowcases(20x26 inch). We only sew poms on three sides of the comforter deliberately. It is recommend that you place the side without the pom pom fringe towards the head of the bed so that there is no disturbance when you sleep.With four corner loops, you can easily add your favourite duvet cover to secure the comforter in place. 【WASHING NOTICE】Since the comforter is packaged in a vacuum bag, it is highly recommended to put the comforter in the sun to let it enjoy enough sunlight and gently tap it to make it fluffy. Machine washable in cold water and tumble dry on low, no long-time soaking for durable use. Please do not bleach. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us, we will help you to solve your problem.