At Free People

Style No. 49971575; Color Code: 048 A small, flexible vibrator made to fit in the palm of your hand, Pom delivers both broad and targeted stimulation to your most intimate moments. Its soft body features a powerful motor that allows you to choose your own intensity or use one of five preset speeds. It’s ergonomic design forms to your body and is waterproof to make bath time a little more fun. Magnetic USB rechargeable Five-speed motor Medical-grade silicone Washable Dame Products Founded by sexologist Alexandra Fine and engineer Janet Lieberman, Dame launched as a mission to close "The Pleasure Gap": the disparity in satisfaction that people with vulvas experience in the bedroom, versus their cis-male counterparts. Powered by a diverse team and guided by feedback from Dame Labs, a community of over 10,000 individuals, each product is thoughtfully developed and engineered to address the needs of as many people as possible. Care/Import Import