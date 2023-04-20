Clinical Skin

Polypeptide Firming Serum

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

FIRMING SERUM: This award-winning, age-defying serum is designed to address the key signs of aging. It is formulated with multi-tasking peptides, antioxidants, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid for clinically proven results that combat the signs of aging. PROVEN RESULTS: Our satisfied customers report improved skin firmness, moisturization and the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. These results are based on a single-blinded 12-week clinical study of 35 subjects that applied PolyPeptide Firming Serum twice-daily. 10/15/21 Safety Test (RIPT) and 10/29/21 for Efficacy Test. QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Clinical Skin uses only the best ingredients for its formulas. This blend includes peptides, cosmetic growth factor analog, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, ceramides, enzymes, vitamins and minerals. Our products are not tested on animals. FINE LINES AND WRINKLES: This antioxidant-rich serum is clinically proven to minimize the signs of aging, while firming, increasing elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improving skin tone and texture. APPLY TWICE DAILY: We suggest using this serum in the mornings and evenings for best results. Using your fingertips, apply 7-10 drops of the serum onto clean, dry skin of the face, neck, and décolleté.