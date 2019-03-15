The Inkey List

Polyglutamic Acid

£12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Once you’re done trying to pronounce it, THE INKEY LIST’s Polyglutamic Acid is the dryness-banishing formula that all dehydrated skin types should add to their #shelfie. Holding four times more moisture than hyaluronic acid (*gasp*), polyglutamic acid is a hydration powerhouse – and then some. Unlike hyaluronic acid, the magical ingredient has large molecules, allowing it to form a thin film on the skin’s surface to prevent water loss, while plumping the appearance of fine lines and brightening lacklustre or uneven complexions. With a 3% polyglutamic acid complex, THE INKEY LIST’s formula leaves skin smooth, supple and oh-so hydrated – you can even combine it with their Hyaluronic Acid for a mega dose of moisturising goodness.