Alwyn Home

Polyester European Plush Support Pillow (set Of 2)

$34.99 $21.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Tossing and turning at night? Breathe new life into your bedding with this pair of plush pillows! Made from wrinkle-resistant microfiber, the clean, white pillow shell features a breathable, ventilated design to help you stay cool. Inside, plush polyester fill provides a supportive cushion that's ideal for those who sleep on their stomach. Its hypoallergenic and odor-resistant qualities are perfect for sensitive sleepers, while its streamlined design fits most standard-sized pillowcases. And when it comes time to clean, throw this set into the washing machine for a quick pick-me-up.