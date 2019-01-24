Arket

Polyester Crepe Boiler Suit

£135.00 £68.00

A feminine version of a boiler suit, designed with short sleeves, a narrow waist and wide legs. Crafted from a crêpe quality in a blend of recycled and conventional polyester, and detailed with a collar, a front placket and two chest pockets with flaps. Pockets in the side seams Fly with hidden buttoning Made from used plastic bottles, recycled polyester yarn helps reduce waste products and lessens the use of oil-based raw materials Trousers > Jumpsuits