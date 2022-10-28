Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Polly Penguin Advent Calendar
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This item is on backorder and is estimated to be available around Nov 26, 2022.
Need a few alternatives?
Cuddl Duds
Sherpa Throw
BUY
$23.99
$49.99
Kohl's
Bayou Breeze
Water Leaves I - Wrapped Canvas
BUY
$29.99
$40.00
Wayfair
BSOD
Glass Mushroom Lamp
BUY
$49.99
Amazon
Everly Quinn
Vannak Handmade White Rug
BUY
$53.99
$63.99
Wayfair
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Polly Penguin Advent Calendar
BUY
$55.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Tabitha Tall Belt
BUY
$70.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
$180.00
Anthropolgie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
$180.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
Cuddl Duds
Sherpa Throw
BUY
$23.99
$49.99
Kohl's
Bayou Breeze
Water Leaves I - Wrapped Canvas
BUY
$29.99
$40.00
Wayfair
BSOD
Glass Mushroom Lamp
BUY
$49.99
Amazon
Everly Quinn
Vannak Handmade White Rug
BUY
$53.99
$63.99
Wayfair
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted