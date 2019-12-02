Sarah Burrows and Nick Behr

Pollinator Garden – Set Of 3

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

For the tiny pollinators essential to our food production, life isn't always a bed of roses. Make their jobs a little easier with these cute and convenient wildflower gardens. Each is designed with a custom collection of seeds to attract specific pollen lovers—bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. They include nutrient-rich material and instructions for planting a one square-foot garden patch in a few simple steps. Designed by Sarah Burrows and Nick Behr; made in Illinois.