Pollinator Beebom contains a positively buzzing mix of wildflower seeds that will grow into bright and beautiful nectar rich flowers loved by bumblebees and honey bees. Seed mix* – Cornflower, Vipers Bugloss, Wild Marjoram, Red Clover, Borage & Phacelia. *(Contains only species found on the RHS Perfect for Pollinators List) OUR POLLINATOR PLEDGE – 10% of all profits go to The BumbleBee Conservation Trust! 10% of all our profits from Pollinator Beebom sales go directly into projects that helps achieve the Bumble Bee Conservation Trusts vision of communities and countryside rich in bumblebees and colourful wildflowers, supporting a diversity of wildlife and habitats for everyone to enjoy! Find out more about the Bumble Bee Conservation trust and how you can help the bees here: www.bumblebeeconservation.org Pull the pin and throw or drop Seedboms into areas that are in need of brightening up. Seedboms like bare soil, natural light and to be kept damp whilst growing. Full instructions are included on inside of each Seedbom sleeve. Seedboms will biodegrade into the environment, leaving only plants behind. For more details head on over to ‘How they work‘. For best results use within 1 year of purchase.