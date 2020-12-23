United States
Joss & Main
Polka Dots Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory/black Area Rug
$569.00$200.00
At Joss & Main
The graphic design of this Boho Dots Hand-Tufted Wool Ivory Area Rug adds contemporary flair to floors throughout the home. Captured in a spectrum of vivid shades, polka dots, chevron stripes, triangulated patterns, and checkerboard prints are perfect for layering above carpet or hard surfaces. Hand-tufted from natural wool fibers, this decorative area rug assortment emanates fun with its oversized geometric arrangements and vibrant splashes of color.