Style yourself a retro-inspired yet timeless look with the Polka-Dot Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress from A New Day™. Made from 100% rayon fabric and cut in a flowy silhouette with a curved hem, this V-neck sleeveless dress makes for a comfortable fit you'll love, while side slits further enhance the easy-breezy look with a touch of laid-back charm. White polka dots dance amidst the black background for a simply charming look, and a sharp V-neck and V-cut back refine the look for a polished aesthetic. Layer this dress beneath a leather jacket with embellished sandals for a sweet-meets-edgy ensemble, and then take it into the night with strappy heels and statement earrings.