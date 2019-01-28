Delpozo's semi-sheer dress has been expertly crafted in Spain from silk with a relaxed cut that guarantees fluid, graceful movement. This classic maxi silhouette is enriched by an uplifting green polka-dot pattern and a waist-cinching grosgrain belt. The design is lined with a detachable slip for modesty. Wear yours with coordinating accessories for your next special event.
material: 100% silk
details: 50% cotton, 50% viscose
lining: 100% viscose, detachable
care instructions: dry clean
concealed buttoned front
Made in Spain
detachable belt, belt loops
Runs large, please see Size & Fit tab