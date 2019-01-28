Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Delpozo

Polka-dot Silk Maxi Dress

$3300.00$1650.00
At mytheresa
Delpozo's semi-sheer dress has been expertly crafted in Spain from silk with a relaxed cut that guarantees fluid, graceful movement. This classic maxi silhouette is enriched by an uplifting green polka-dot pattern and a waist-cinching grosgrain belt. The design is lined with a detachable slip for modesty. Wear yours with coordinating accessories for your next special event. material: 100% silk details: 50% cotton, 50% viscose lining: 100% viscose, detachable care instructions: dry clean concealed buttoned front Made in Spain detachable belt, belt loops Runs large, please see Size & Fit tab
Featured in 1 story
5 Fashion Takeaways From Last Night's SAG Awards
by Eliza Huber