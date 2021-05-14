RIXO x Target

Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress

$45.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 51% Cotton, 49% Rayon Garment Length: Mini Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Elbow Sleeve, Front Tie Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 34 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899603 UPC: 191904263568 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2323 Origin: Imported Description A party of polka dots elevates the dainty look of this Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress from RIXO for Target for delightfully charming style you'll love. This breezy mini dress cut from cotton voile fabric offers a lightweight feel that drapes beautifully over the figure, complete with a wrap silhouette lending lovely shaping alongside a self-tie detail at the side of the waistline. Ruffles frame the dress and bring extra movement for a piece that's perfect for showing off your feminine style, and a smattering of red dots stands out against a cream backdrop for playful panache. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.