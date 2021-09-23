Victor Glemaud x Target

Polka Dot Midi Sweater Skirt

$40.00

Fit & style Model is wearing size 1X in video Knit midi skirt is easy to dress up or down Black and white color palette for a chic look Allover polka dot pattern adds a playful touch Pull-on skirt with full elastic waist for comfy wear Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 82% Rayon, 18% Nylon Garment Length: Midi Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Rise: High Rise Fit: Regular Fit Total Garment Length: 31.5 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638319 UPC: 195994278877 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3377 Origin: Imported Description A simple color palette and bold pattern combine to make the Polka Dot Midi Sweater Skirt from Victor Glemaud x Target a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The black knit skirt is complemented by a pattern of large white polka dots to channel designer Victor Glemaud's desire to create vibrancy in the everyday and create a piece that's the perfect balance of chic and playful. The midi length makes the skirt easy to dress up or down, and an elastic waist provides a comfortable fit. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.