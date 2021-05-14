RIXO x Target

Polka Dot Long Sleeve Swing Dress

$45.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Rayon Material Lining: 100% Polyester Garment Length: Mini Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pull On Neckline: Sweetheart Total Garment Length: 34.5 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899628 UPC: 191904266392 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2348 Origin: Imported Description Modern femininity and vintage-inspired charm come together to create the Polka-Dot Long Sleeve Swing Dress from RIXO for Target. A black background makes the perfect foundation for an allover polka-dot print fashioned in a bright color palette for a retro-like look. The striking design continues with a sweetheart neckline lending structured shaping alongside the smocked back, making for lovely contrast to the rest of the relaxed fit. Voluminous sleeves finish off the piece with a touch of playful flounce for a piece that'll gift any wardrobe a touch of delightful style. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.