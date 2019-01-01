Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Zara

Polka Dot Dress

$89.90
At Zara
Round neck dress with long sleeves and elastic cuffs. Features an elastic waist, a wide A-line skirt and a buttoned opening in the back.
Featured in 1 story
5 Ways To Wear Spring's Polka Dot Trend
by Alice Casely-Hayford