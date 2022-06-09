Tabitha Brown for Target

Polka Dot Cover Up Dress

$30.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton Garment Style: Sleeveless Neckline: Square Sheerness: Slightly Sheer Garment Details: Inside Pocket UPF rating: No UPF Rating Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: June 11, 2022 TCIN: 84729040 UPC: 195995737694 Item Number (DPCI): 251-02-2893 Origin: Imported Description This Polka-Dot Cover-Up Dress from Tabitha Brown for Target is a stylish must-have for warm-weather occasions. This below-the-knee sleeveless cover-up dress features a square neckline and loose fit, and showcases a bold white-and-black polka-dot design. The soft cotton fabric keeps you comfy all day long, and there are side pockets for stashing your keys or phone. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. Bursting with radiant hues and retro details, her limited-time collection of swimwear, apparel, and accessories is designed to carry all beautiful bodies through summer. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.