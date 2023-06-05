Dii

Polka Dot Collapsible Bin Small Set

Non-woven Imported FITS INTO CUBE ORGANIZER: Storage bin measures 11x11x11", the perfect size for most cube organizers; This set comes with two cubes EASY CARE: Wipe clean with damp cloth, shake briskly to remove dust STURDY CONSTRUCTION: Non-woven fabric storage bins have cardboard sides and a removable bottom to give shape and add structure while still allowing bins to fold flat when not in use ALWAYS TRENDY & STYLISH: These bins are available in fun, trendy and adorable styles and colors, a perfect addition to a nursery, home office, craft room, adds a splash of color to any room while also being functional ORGANIZATIONAL SOLUTION FOR THE HOME: Find a place for knick knacks, children's' toys, magazines, craft supplies, and more with these sturdy, everyday bins Non-Woven storage bins are a fun and creative way to organize and store toys, clothes, blankets, towels, books, Knick knacks and more. Tired of clutter in the kids room, living room, or laundry room? Get creative with fun designs and colors that are easy to mix and match. Bring color and interest to a dull room with vibrant hues and a sophisticated look while also adding functionality. Designed to fit into standard cube organizers these trendy bins can offer stylish solutions to store kid clothes and toys, hide Knick knacks, hold books, magazines, games, craft supplies or anything else that needs its own spot.