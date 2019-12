Curvissa

Polka Dot Bikini Top

£24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Curvissa

A dotty balcony bikini top with adjustable and removable straps. The cups are moulded are there’s clip fastening at the back. Protect your skin from the sun. Brand: Bonprix Underwired Adjustable or removable straps Clip fastening Shell: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane Lining: 100% Polyester Mesh Lining: 85% Polyamide, 15% Elastane Available in: Black & White - Black Spot - Maroon