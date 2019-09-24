Search
Aromatherapy Associates

Polishing Body Brush

$32.00
At Nordstrom
Intensely stimulating and toning, this popular polishing body brush is made with natural cactus sisal bristles to help leave your skin looking bright, fresh and even.
