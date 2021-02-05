United States
Beneath Your Mask
Polish Detoxifying Body Scrub
$70.00
At Beneath Your Mask
Description 2020 ALLURE BEST OF BEAUTY AWARD WINNER!!! Beneath Your Mask Polish Detoxifying Body Scrub breathes new life into dry, dull, rough skin. Dead sea salts lend a feeling of detoxification, cleansing the pores and improving skin’s appearance. Aloe offers light moisturization that has a soothing sensation for all skin types and avocado delivers a softening effect. Grapeseed and tea tree oils are used to instill a feeling of protection from environmental stressors, brighten the skin, and improve the look of spots, scars, and acne. Skin is left with a luminous, glowing appearance. Bonus! You can also use Polish as a scalp scrub. Vegan Cruelty Free Gluten Free GMO Free Paraben Free Phosphate Free Sulfate Free Toxin Free Size – 200ml/6.8 oz