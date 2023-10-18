Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Zafferano
Poldina Pro Xxl Cordless Rechargeable Lamp
$449.99
$382.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Sabâvi Home
Need a few alternatives?
Zafferano
Poldina Pro Xxl Cordless Rechargeable Lamp
BUY
$382.49
$449.99
Sabâvi Home
Philips
Wake Up Light
BUY
£99.99
£105.00
Amazon
Philips
Wake Up Light
BUY
£119.99
£149.99
Amazon
Lumie
Brazil – Large 10,000lux Sad Light Therapy Lamp
BUY
£157.99
£199.00
Amazon
More from Zafferano
Zafferano
Poldina Pro Xxl Cordless Rechargeable Lamp
BUY
$382.49
$449.99
Sabâvi Home
More from Décor
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
Nicetree
Jewelry Cabinet With Full-length Mirror
BUY
$119.99
Amazon
Anthropologie
Yoko Textured Pot
BUY
$29.95
$54.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Cozy Bouclé Pillow
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted