Polaroid Pink Checkers 600 Camera

$199.00

At Retrospekt

This super rare vintage Polaroid 600 camera from the 1990s has been refurbished, tested and is ready for another generation of photo taking. All you need is a pack of Polaroid 600 film and this camera is ready to shoot! Original Manufacturer: Polaroid Original Launch Date: 1990s Internals: Original Polaroid electronics (refurbished and tested) Exterior: Original plastic housings (refurbished and cleaned) Film: Polaroid Originals 600 Color and B&W film Batteries: Built into each film pack Packaging: Repackaged in a new Retrospekt Polaroid 600 box Every camera we sell is professionally refurbished. By the time it heads out our door, it's been stripped down to its base components, cleaned, tested, rebuild and tested again. Most importantly, functionality is guaranteed. If anything does go wrong, or you have any questions, we have a team of friendly people ready to help. Due to the refurbished nature of the product, the camera you receive may show some light wear and vary slightly from what is pictured. We are extremely picky about what parts we use in the repair process and never use parts that have chips, cracks or carvings.