Polaroid Originals

Onestep Plus I-type Instant Camera

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Inspired by the original Polaroid OneStep camera from 1977, the Polaroid OneStep Plus is an analog instant camera for the modern era! It takes every special moment and turns them into something you can hold in real time. For use with Polaroid 600 film, this Bluetooth-enabled camera includes an accompanying smartphone app for even more options. For use with iType + 600 Polaroid instant film.