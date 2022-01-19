Polaroid Originals

Now I-type Instant Camera

$119.99

NOW: Polaroid's new point-and-shoot analog instant camera has all you need to catch every life moment in an original Polaroid photograph. NEW & IMPROVED: Now with autofocus, it's simple to capture moments as you see them, so you can relive them forever in sharp, vivid color. DOUBLE EXPOSURE: Frame two moments in one with double exposure, or get yourself in the picture with self-timer and an accurate flash to make everyone look like they should. COLORFUL FUN: Now is available in the 7 colors of the iconic Polaroid spectrum. POINT. SHOOT. KEEP FOREVER: Now is compatible with both i-Type and 600 film. FILM NOT INCLUDED, MUST BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY. Viewfinder Type: Optical. Field of view 41 degrees vertical, 40 degrees horizontal.