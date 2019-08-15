Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Fred & Friends
Polar Picks Ceramic Toothpick Dispenser
$16.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Invite polar picks to your next party. This sleek Narwhal dispenses toothpicks with a quick shake. Made of matte-finished porcelain with a removable plug for filling. 25 picks included.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LG
Lg Styler
$1799.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
DETAILS
SodaStream
Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, White
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Snoopy Grilled Cheese Maker
$38.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Hamilton Beach
Personal Single Serve Blender
$29.17
$16.88
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Fred & Friends
DETAILS
Fred & Friends
Cool Beans Coffee Ice Tray
$8.60
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Fred & Friends
Ceramic Toothpick Dispenser
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Fred & Friends
"like A Boss" Desk Sign By Fred & Friends
$11.24
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
Fred & Friends
"like A Boss" Desk Sign By Fred & Friends
$11.24
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted