GoFit

Polar Foot Roller For Plantar Fasciitis

$34.99 $21.96

Buy Now Review It

GoFit cryo therapy treatment is also offered as an ergonomic foot massage roller - the polar foot roller. It provides Great relief for plantar fasciitis. Frozen water bottles have long been used to reduce swelling and inflammation and ease the pain of plantar fasciitis. GoFit polar foot roller offers a cleaner, faster, and more effective solution for rolling out cold therapy. Place the polar foot roller into the freezer between uses. The unique inner liquid stays cold for an extended time for active, cold-therapy relief with no wet ice pack mess.