Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Polar
Polar Flow
$280.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Polar
Polar Vantage M is an award-winning combination of the latest sports technology and lightweight design.
Need a few alternatives?
Polar
Polar Vantage M
$280.00
from
Polar
BUY
lululemon
Wunder Under High-rise Tight 28" Full-on Luxtreme Manifestonew
$118.00
from
lululemon
BUY
CamelBak
Eddy+ Bpa Free Water Bottle
C$13.95
from
Amazon
BUY
BuildLife
Hydration Bottle Daily Water Tracker
C$24.96
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Polar
Polar
Polar Vantage M
$280.00
from
Polar
BUY
Polar
Seltzer Water, Watermelon Lemonade
$4.41
from
Jet
BUY
Polar
Seltzer Water, Strawberry Watermelon
$10.79
from
Jet
BUY
Polar
Polar Seltzer Water, Blueberry Lemonade, 12 Fl Oz (pack
$4.41
from
Jet
BUY
More from Fitness
Polar
Polar Vantage M
$280.00
from
Polar
BUY
lululemon
Wunder Under High-rise Tight 28" Full-on Luxtreme Manifestonew
$118.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa 2™
$149.95
from
Fitbit
BUY
lululemon
Loop It Up Mat Strap Eyelet
$18.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted