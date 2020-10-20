Amazon Essentials

Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Vest

100% Polyester Imported Zipper closure Machine Wash This polar fleece lined sherpa vest is as warm as it is stylish and works as a finishing touch to a cool-weather look or a comfy base layer when it's time to bundle up Featuring a high collar, full-zip front, and side zippered pockets Model is 5'10" and wearing a size S Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort An Amazon brand - This polar fleece lined sherpa vest is as warm as it is stylish and works as a finishing touch to a cool-weather look or a comfy base layer when it's time to bundle up Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. Our line of women's apparel includes cashmere sweaters, fleece and down jackets, and more, including plus-size options. Our consistent sizing takes the guesswork out of shopping, and each piece is put to the test to maintain the highest standards in quality and comfort.