Nintendo

Pokémon Shining Pearl – Nintendo Switch

$59.87

Revisit the Sinnoh region from the original Pokémon Pearl Version game and set off to try and become the Champion of the Pokémon League The Pokémon Shining Pearl game brings new life to this remade classic with added features Explore the Grand Underground to dig up items and Pokémon Fossils, build a Secret Base, and more! Test your style and rhythm in a Super Contest Show A reimagined adventure, now for the Nintendo Switch system Revisit the Sinnoh region and story of Pokémon Pearl Version Experience the nostalgic story from the Pokémon Pearl Version game in a reimagined adventure, Pokémon Shining Pearl, now on the Nintendo Switch system! Adventures in the Pokémon Shining Pearl game will take place in the familiar Sinnoh region. Rich in nature and with mighty Mount Coronet at its heart, Sinnoh is a land of many myths passed down through the ages. You’ll choose either Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup to be your first partner Pokémon and then set off on your journey to become the Champion of the Pokémon League. Along the way, you’ll run into the mysterious organization Team Galactic, and be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon Palkia. Explore the revamped Grand Underground or put on a Super Contest Show The Underground from the Pokémon Pearl Version game has been powered up and is now called the Grand Underground. Here, you can dig up valuable treasure and Pokémon Fossils, create your own Secret Base, and more! When you aren’t exploring in the Grand Underground, enter a Super Contest Show! Super Contest Shows are events put on by four performers and their partner Pokémon, who work together to dance and show off their skills. You can also adventure in the Grand Underground or put on a Super Contest Show with other players through the local* or online** communication of your Nintendo Switch system! Walk with your Pokémon, change up your style, and customize your Poké Balls Choose a Pokémon that you’ve befriended during your journey to walk along behind you in the game. Depending on the Pokémon, you’ll see different gestures or ways of walking, and when you talk to your Pokémon, it will respond. You’ll also be able to add your own personal style! *Additional games and systems required. Sold separately. **Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply.