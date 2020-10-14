Nintendo

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Don the role of a Pokémon Trainer as you travel through Kanto Discover a new species of Pokémon with the Pokémon Lets Go series Catch Pokémon in the wild using a gentle throwing motion with either a Joy-Con controller or a Poké Ball Plus accessory, which will light up, vibrate, and make sounds to bring your adventure to life See the world in style by customizing Pikachu and your Trainer with a selection of outfits Connect to Pokémon GO* to transfer caught Kanto-region Pokémon, including Alolan and Shiny forms, as well as the newly discovered Pokémon, Meltan, from that game to this one! Take a Pokémon journey to the Kanto region with your partner, Pikachu! Become the best Pokémon Trainer as you battle other Trainers, Gym Leaders, and the sinister Team Rocket. Catch Pokémon in the wild using a gentle throwing motion with either a Joy-Con controller or a Poké Ball Plus accessory, which will light up, vibrate, and make sounds to bring your adventure to life. You can also use button controls in Handheld Mode. Share your adventure with family or friends using a second Joy-Con or Poké Ball Plus (sold separately). You can even connect to the Pokémon GO app* using a compatible smartphone to bring over Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region! Explore the vibrant region of Kanto—home to beloved characters like Brock, Misty, and the nefarious trio Jessie, James, and Meowth! Throughout the story, your bond with your partner Pokémon grows stronger as you care for it and travel together. See the world in style by customizing Pikachu and your Trainer with a selection of outfits. True-to-size wild Pokémon roam around in the game—catch them like a real Pokémon Trainer by using timing and a well-placed Poké Ball. Battle and trade with other players who own the game via local wireless or online**. Go on a stroll with your favorite Pokémon in your Poké Ball Plus to level them up, and to receive in-game rewards after returning them to the game. *Using as a Pokémon GO Plus requires installation of the Pokémon GO applicati