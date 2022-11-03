Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
LESET
Pointelle-knit Cotton-jersey T-shirt
£61.26
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Tank Top
BUY
$29.50
Levi's
Topshop
Frill Edge Rib Pointelle Top In Pink
BUY
£12.00
ASOS
Reformation
Muse Pointelle Tee
BUY
£55.00
Reformation
LESET
Pointelle-knit Cotton-jersey T-shirt
BUY
£61.26
Net-A-Porter
More from LESET
LESET
May Cotton-blend Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$250.00
Net-A-Porter
LESET
May Cotton-blend Polo Sweater
BUY
$250.00
Net-A-Porter
LESET
Lori Floral Classic Pocket Tee Beige Melange Floral
BUY
$29.99
$98.00
Otrium
LESET
Classic Margo Tee
BUY
$67.56
Net-A-Porter
More from Tops
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Tank Top
BUY
$29.50
Levi's
Topshop
Frill Edge Rib Pointelle Top In Pink
BUY
£12.00
ASOS
Reformation
Muse Pointelle Tee
BUY
£55.00
Reformation
LESET
Pointelle-knit Cotton-jersey T-shirt
BUY
£61.26
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted