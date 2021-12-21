Skims

Pointelle Henley Onesie | Cream Fair Isle

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Kelly Reviewed by Kelly Verified Buyer Age Range 35 - 44 Size Purchased L Rated 4 out of 5 Review posted19 days ago I like it! Low neckline I absolutely LOVE these onesies! I've got this one and the waffle. The material on this one is tighter and thinner than the waffle, which I don't mind. I love the fair isle look. The cut for the neckline/bosom area is very low and almost didn't conceal my breasts. Rated -1 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful? RAHEEMAH M. Reviewed by RAHEEMAH M. Verified Buyer Age Range 45 - 54 Size Purchased L/XL Dress Size 14 Rated 4 out of 5 Review posted13 days ago POINTELLE HENLEY ONESIE | CREAM FAIR ISLE great fit so comfy and warm will buy again size XL Rated 0 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful? Jacquelyn T. Reviewed by Jacquelyn T. Verified Buyer Age Range 35 - 44 Size Purchased L Dress Size 6 Rated 5 out of 5 Review posted11 days ago My new favorite pajamas! I’m a t-shirt and panties girl when I sleep. But this is so soft and comfortable, I love it!! Perfect to wear on the cold nights. Rated 0 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful? Angelica L. Reviewed by Angelica L. Verified Buyer Age Range 35 - 44 Size Purchased M Dress Size 10 Rated 5 out of 5 Review posted11 days ago so flattering it’s unreal can be a little low cut if ur busty with a lomg torso but still amazimg amazing even hides most imperfections Rated 0 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful?