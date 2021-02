Mango

Pointed Heel Ankle Boot

$59.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Faux leather. Pointed. Wide heel. Decorative seams. Side zip fastening. Inner lining. 8.5 cm heel. Women Shoes Boots and ankle boots Material and washing instructions Shoeupper: 100% polyurethane. Lining: 78% textile,22% polyurethane. Insole: 100% polyurethane. Sole: 100% rubber. Fixing sole: 100% glued