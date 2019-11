J.Crew

Faux-wrap Dress In Lurex® Crinkle Chiffon

$148.00 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Inspired by our original collection of LA-made denim, Point Sur is the kind of cool that never goes out of style. Take this faux-wrap dress, for instance. It has a little of everything: a removable waist tie, a supercute ruffle hem, easy three-quarter-length sleeves and a cool, drapey fabric. It's the perfect no-brainer piece to dress up or down.