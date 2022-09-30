Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Eileen Fisher
Point Recycled Stretch Knit Wedge Sneaker
$155.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Eileen Fisher
More from Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher
Point Recycled Stretch Knit Wedge Sneaker
BUY
$155.00
Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher
Shawl Collar Jacket
BUY
$78.72
$104.96
Nordstrom Rack
Eileen Fisher
Shawl Collar Organic Cotton Jacket
BUY
$59.04
$218.00
Nordstrom Rack
Eileen Fisher
Fine Jersey Shirred Dress
BUY
$198.00
Eileen Fisher
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted