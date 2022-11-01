Le Wand

Experience effortless orgasms with Le Wand Point, a palm-sized mini vibe that will lead you to a wondrous world of pleasure possibilities! With the top part boasting the vibration-transmitting glory of silicone, and the bottom part carrying the heft of stainless steel, Le Wand Point is the ultimate sex toy for hands-free masturbation. Slide between bodies, or lay the Point flat on your mattress to grind against the wavy ridges for complete vulva and clit stimulation. Satiny soft, and secretly silent like all mini vibes from the Le Wand Chrome Collection, the Le Wand Point is the perfect rechargeable toy if dead batteries are a buzzkill. In addition, this waterproof vibe offers 15 vibration modes and 6 intensity levels that make achieving orgasms uncomplicated. Available in 3 deluxe colors, the Le Wand Point includes a travel-lock function and micro-suede pouch for discreet storage for spontaneous romps. The Point also comes with a 1-year warranty and lifetime guarantee. Scroll down to see why Oprah and Women's Health have marked the Point as the best vibrator for vulva owners, solo and couples play!