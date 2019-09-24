Bliss

Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit

$12.99

Safe, low-temp, no-strip wax hardens quickly making it fast and easy to use. This iconic spa formula makes anywhere-hair removal - from eyebrow arches to ankles - a breeze. No strips, no appointment needed. Place the Poetic Waxing cup in a microwave and heat for 90-seconds. Stir, and follow with 30-second heating intervals, stirring between each, until the wax is the consistency of thick honey. A full cup of wax typically takes 3-5 minutes to melt to the desired consistency. Actual heat times may vary depending on your microwave and the amount of wax in the cup.