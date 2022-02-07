Outerknown

Poet Blouse

$128.00 $51.20

At Outerknown

For People and Planet. 100% recycled polyester. These beauties are made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles — 10 to be exact — saving resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and giving a valuable material a new life. Traditional dyeing can be dirty. These rich colors are printed simply with air, using an innovative AirDye® technology. Compared to conventional printing and dyeing, this new method conserves 95% of water, 86% of energy, and 84% of carbon missions.