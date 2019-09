Amazon

Podskinz Airpods Case Protective Silicone Cover And Skin For Apple Airpods Charging Case (diamond Blue)

Ultra Lightweight Protective Case For Your Apple AirPods! Think of him as your ace, your sidekick, your buddy & pal. This little guy protects against the bumps and bruises of the daily grind. And don’t let his soft side fool you, he’s actually as tough as nails. Ok well maybe not nails, but you get the idea. Whether you’re using your AirPods as your running mate or office pal, PodSkinz keep you moving with an unnoticeable yet rugged level of protection.