CASITA MICHI ~ A California-bases brand celebrating Latinx heritage and culture through artisan goods. PRODUCT: A 13oz vegan coconut wax candle hand poured in a luxury matte glass recyclable + reusable persimmon red tumbler with a copper lid packaged in a cotton muslin drawstring bag | 90 + hours burn time ONLY THE GOOD STUFF: Environmentally Conscious | Vegan-friendly | Sustainable | Eco-Friendly | Paraben-Free | Phthalate-free Fragrance Oils | Dye-Free | Flat-braided Cotton Wicks (lead + zinc-free) SCENT PROFILE: Top - orange, orange blossom | Middle - cedar, clove, patchouli | Bottom - incense, tonka bean HANDCRAFTED IN CALIFORNIA - All of my candles are hand-poured in small batches from my casita to yours. Some labels might have minor imperfections, because we are a one woman shop and our manitos (hands) aren’t always precise...but these imperfections do not affect the quality of our candle wax or custom-blended fragrances. CANDLE CARE - Your candle will arrive with its wick already trimmed, ready to burn. After your first burn, please remember to trim the wick to 1/4” for each subsequent burn prior to lighting. Please do not burn your candle for more than 4 hours at a time. Remember to place your candle on a heat resistant surface and never leave a burning candle unattended. Please burn within sight, and keep away from vents, open drafts, ceiling fans, flammable objects, children and pets. Additional WARNING guidelines can be found at the bottom of each of our candles and a care card is provided with each order to ensure you get a clean burn. SHIPPING: Candles will ship within 3-5 business days upon ordering WHOLESALE: For wholesale information, please email us at michelle [!at] casitamichi.com LET'S GET SOCIAL: For up-to-date product releases, follow-us on INSTAGRAM at @casitamichi SHARE THE LOVE: Love our brand? Share the love and tag us on social media with #casitamichi Copyright © 2020-2022 CASITA MICHI™ | MADE WITH LOVE FROM MY CASITA TO YOURS™ | All Rights Reserved