Kleenex

Pocket Tissues Packs

$5.60

Buy Now Review It

Total 8 pocket size packages of 9 white facial 2-ply tissues total of 72 tissues. Pocket-size for convenience. Soft, strong and absorbent. Made in Italy Kleenex Everyday Facial Tissue comes in a pocket size, great for travel or any time you are away from home. you can trust the soft and absorbent Kleenex to be gentle on your skin. Each package holds eight packets of nine tissues each, for a total of 72 tissues per package.